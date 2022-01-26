Comcast expands to Moncks Corner bringing more options for high-speed internet

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Moncks Corner residents will soon have more access to broadband networks.

Comcast announced Tuesday that they would be expanding their efforts to bring high-speed internet connection to more areas across the Southeast, including here in Berkeley County.

In addition to Comcast’s traditional services, Moncks Corner customers will have new options for high-speed internet including Xfinity xFi, Xfinity Flex, Xfinity Mobile, and Xfinity Home.

“As we continue to navigate the impact of the pandemic, it is clear how critical it is to keep residents connected,” Jason Gumbs, Regional SVP at Comcast said. “We are thrilled to deliver broadband services to more South Carolinians with the goal of bridging the digital divide.”

Under the expansion, residents will also get access to Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, the nation’s largest and most successful internet initiative for low-income families. The service provides broadband service for $9.95 a month as well as digital literacy training and discounted computers.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of the year.