Communities in Berkeley County remember tornado that destroyed homes, trees last April

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Lowcountry prepares for potential severe weather on Thursday, residents in Berkeley County remember the April 13th tornado that damaged several homes.

Things look much different in the Cedar Island area today than it did last April. Aerial video that was taken last year shows the difference.

Down the street in Fairlawn Barony, damaged homes we showed you after the tornado have been completely removed, while some lots have brand new homes being built.

Over in Cordesville, where the tornado continued major damage, a brand-new doublewide home sits where a small home had been destroyed.

“It was probably the worst day of my life,” said Brenda Johnson. You may remember the twisted debris we showed you last year. Johnson was inside her home as the tornado rolled it across her home.

“Home went flipping, flipping a few times and me and my granddaughter was in the home – and by the grace of God we made it out,” she said.

Today, Brenda is the proud owner of a brand-new home that was put in place in the past month.

“Oh, God, I love it. Me and my granddaughter back together again,” she said.

They had been staying with family, but said it is nice to have her own place once more.

“It’s not the same as being in your own,” she said. “You can get up anytime of the night. I’m a Pac-Man fan. I like to be up all late in the night playing Pac-Man so it’s fun to be back in mine.”

You can see trees in Brenda’s backyard, where the tornado snapped them like twigs. She is a bit nervous about possible severe weather back in the forecast for Thursday.

“Oh, it’ll be different this time because before I didn’t realize what was going to really happen. That’s the first time I’ve ever been in a storm. It was scary. Especially with my granddaughter. It scared me a lot, because she was a little bit depressed after all that. She didn’t tell nobody, but you could see it.”

Johnson said she is extremely grateful for her new home. She said donations from the community helped pay for her new home, and the community even showed up to help remove the debris that had piled up in her yard.