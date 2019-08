GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A local barber shop is hosting a back to school bash to help kids get ready for the new school year.

This event is to benefit parents and children within our local community.

On Saturday, August 17th, Designers Cuts Barbering Palace LLC will be giving away 300 backpacks and school supplies, along with free food, a jump castle and face painting for the community.