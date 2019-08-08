Community can report suspected misuse of funds through BCSD app

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents in Berkeley County can now report concerns about misspending within the district from their phones.

This year, the Berkeley County School District hired Patrick Wilson to carry out internal audits.

Parents or anyone with concerns about the misuse of school district funds and property can report those issues on the school district’s app.

“It’s a way for anyone in the district – or even outside of the district, people from the community – to report anything they see financially that looks out of line or might be theft or misuse of district assets,” he said. “They can do that anonymously through the BCSD app on their phone and online thought the Internal Audit’s website.

Wilson will report his findings to both the superintendent and the school board to make sure there is transparency.