Community happy to see new businesses, restaurants opening in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek residents have made it known they want to see more locally-owned stores and restaurants in the city.

Slowly, but surely, more and more restaurants and business options are opening in the City of Goose Creek and city leaders hope to see more coming in the coming years.

“Our residents have told us they want a lot of choices and restaurants, they want options,” said Goose Creek Public Information Officer Frank Johnson. “It’s an exciting time in Goose Creek; we’ve had a lot of good economic news and we’re looking forward to continuing to build.”

Chris and Joanna Scism took over the donut connection back in 2017 and turned the business around. Today, they cut the ribbon to Philly’s Cheesesteak next door.

“We’ve always run sirloin chop stakes, so we’ll be introducing shaved ribeye and an upgrade on the sausage, peppers, and the Italian hoagie,” said Scism.

He said they have learned how to grow a business in this town.

“For my wife Joanna and I, we really over the last two years saw a lot of restaurants here in Goose Creek close up shop for one reason or another. So, we really are passionate about taking these gems that are unique and revamping them.”

They are looking forward to finding similar success in cheesesteaks that they’ve had with the donuts next door.

“Joanna and Chris are an example of business people who invested in our city, who had success because of that investment, and who are now able to grow their own businesses,” said Johnson. “We’re thrilled.”

Goose Creek launches a website to help people learn how to start a business in the city. You can access that site by clicking: https://businessinthecreek.com/