Community helps raise funds to furnish new Cane Bay Fire Station

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Good news for residents in Cane Bay! The new fire station is expected to open in just a few months.

The fire station itself is coming along very smoothly, but crews were previously concerned over funding for things like furnishing for the new station – those questions have been answered.

Excitement over a federal loan to pay for the station turned into concerns about funding for things inside the building. Crews tried for years to receive state grant money and the General Assembly finally approved a Public Safety Grant of $100,000.

But they were still close to $50,000 short.

A group of residents in the community formed a special organization, the Fire House at Cane Bay Fundraising Committee and raised the last $49,444 needed.

This facility will be more than just your average fire station.

“Very excited about the fire station aspect or substation for the sheriff’s office and the EMS- that building is going to do so much to provide a level of care for those people in Cane Bay,” said Colt Roy, the Public Information Officer for the Whitesville Rural Fire Department.

The site superintendent out at Cane Bay said they’re hoping to have this station open for business as soon as February.