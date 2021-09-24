Community leaders speak out after video shows teacher using N-word during classroom discussion on racism

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community leaders and activists held a press conference regarding a TikTok video that shows a teacher at Cane Bay High School using the N-word during a classroom discussion about racism.

Those who spoke out Friday say they would like the Berkeley County School District to formally make using the N-word in the classroom against school district policy.

They also want to see the teacher be fired.

The video was shared with News 2 last week and includes audio of a classroom conversation regarding words and objects that are “rooted in racism.”

A teacher, who was not shown in the video, can be heard saying the ‘N’ word is also rooted in racism.

“When white people use this term – I wanna be very clear about that – when white people use that term, no matter what the context, it hits Black people different. I don’t care when you say it, or who says it, or how do you say it- once you say the N-word, as a white person, it’s hitting different inside of a Black heart,” said Pastor Thomas Dixon.

The Berkeley County School District released a statement Tuesday regarding the word being used in a classroom: “The teacher did make the statement that a racial slur, which the teacher identified out loud, is rooted in racism. This matter is under investigation and is being addressed in accordance with school and district policy.”

