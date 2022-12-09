BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – People in Berkeley County came together Thursday night for a celebration to show support for former school district superintendent Deon Jackson who was fired last month.

Community members thanked Jackson for his service over the past year and a half.

Jackson was fired on November 15 only moments after the newly-elected school board was sworn in, by a 6 to 3 vote in favor of his termination.

Thursday’s celebration was an opportunity for the community to show their appreciation for Jackson’s dedication to students across Berkeley County, and also provide encouragement as he moves into the next phase of his career.

The celebration concluded with Jackson receiving two awards and addressing those who came out to support him.

Former Berkeley County School District attorney Tiffany Richardson, who was fired during the same school board meeting as Jackson, was also recognized during Thursday’s event.