Community to hold clean-up day, collect donations for tornado victims in Cordesville

CORDESVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A community clean up day will happen in Cordesville this weekend to assist families who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on April 13th.

Berkeley County officials say this is a great time to give back to neighbors in need.

The event, which is hosted by Cordesville Community Citizens, Inc., will take place on Saturday, April 25th from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Volunteers will need to bring their own supplies and equipment, like gloves, bulldozers, chainsaws, trash supplies, eyewear, etc. and should meet at 9:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Cordesville First Baptist Church.

Individuals interested in volunteering can sign-up before the event.

If you are unable to volunteer, the group will be accepting donations as well.

You are asked to drop off items in the Fellowship Hall parking lot located to the left of the church. Any liquids must be dropped off at Cordesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Items in need include:

1) FOOD: Non-perishable items

2) WATER

3) CLOTHING:

FAMILY A: Adult Male: Tops: 2x Bottoms: W:38 L:32-34

FAMILY B: Adult Female 1: Tops: XL Bottoms: size 14

Adult Female 2: Tops: XL Bottoms: size: 14; Young Teen: Tops: Medium Bottoms: size: 8

FAMILY C: Adult Male: Tops: 3XL Bottoms: W:43 – 45; L34; Adult Female 1: Tops: Large Bottoms: size 12; Adult Female 2: Tops: Small Bottoms: Extra Small

FAMILY D: Adult Male: Tops 2x, W 38-40 L: 34 – 36

FAMILY E: Child 1: Toddler Mattress & Bed, Toddler Bedding, Size 4 Pull-ups; Child 2: Toddler Mattress & Bed, Toddler Bedding

There will be a special volunteer luncheon immediately after the event, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the fire department.