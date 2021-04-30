Concerts, farmers market, and a fishing rodeo – spring events happening this weekend in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The sound of live music will beam through the air Friday night as two spring concert events kick off in both Goose Creek and Summerville.

A concert will happen from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. outside at the Crowfield Golf Club. A spokesman for the City of Goose Creek, Frank Johnson, said there will be enough space for attendees to social distance and they are not worried about everyone wearing face masks.

“There will be plenty of space. It’s outside, we know folks will spread out, and we think it’ll be fine,” he said.

A spring concert series will take place Friday from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Hutchinson Square in downtown Summerville.

Also happening this weekend, Goose Creek’s farmers market will happen in the City Hall parking lot Saturday morning. There will also be a fishing rodeo for kids at the lake behind the municipal building.

“It’s for ages 16 and under,” said Johnson. “Any and all kids come on out. DNR worked with is to stock the lake behind City Hall a couple of days ago.”

The city will have some fishing poles, but you can bring your own.

There will be additional spring concerts on May 14th and 28th.