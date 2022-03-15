SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction is underway of a massive portside distribution center in the Summerville area.

Frampton Construction is starting work on the new 204,004 square-foot industrial building, located right off I-26.

The new facility will be used for logistics companies, aerospace and automotive suppliers, defense contractors, light manufacturers, and last-mile distributors.

Courtesy of Frampton Construction

“Our team is excited to be back building a second facility at Portside Distribution Center,” Said Keaton Green, VP of Frampton Construction. “This pair of facilities offers the flexibility and connectivity that industrial end-users are looking for today, and we’re happy to play a role in filling that need.”

The building will have 33 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 143 parking spaces, and 52 trailer storage spaces.

Construction is expected to be completed by November.