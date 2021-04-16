Cookin’ in the Creek food truck festival happens this Saturday in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Bring your appetite, a new festival will kick off this weekend in Goose Creek.

Food trucks from around the Lowcountry are set to participate in the city’s ‘Cookin’ in the Creek’ festival, showcasing the best items on their menus.

It happens on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the municipal center.

City leaders say each vendor will compete in the festival’s wing contest.

Tickets, which can be purchased through each vendor, include three wings for $5, six wings for $10, or twelve wings for $15.

“Attendees will be given two tickets at the ticket booth near the stage to use to vote for their favorite wings,” organizers said. “The vendor with the most tickets will win the People’s Choice Award.”

Contest categories include “Most Original,” “Mayor’s Choice,” and the overall Cookin’ in the Creek Champion.

Admission and parking are free.

There will also be free children’s games, GCPD K-9 shows, music and touch-a-truck vehicles will be onsite.

Social distancing is strongly recommended, and outside coolers, alcohol and pets are prohibited.