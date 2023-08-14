BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A cooling center will be open in Berkeley County for those who need a break from the hot temperatures on Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

The National Weather Service implemented a multi-county heat advisory on Monday as already hot temperatures mix with high amounts of humidity, making temperatures feel between 110 and 115.

Berkeley County officials said the cooling center will be open at 133 Red Bank Road from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 14, and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15.

Guests can enjoy games, water, movies, and refreshments while utilizing the cooling center.

“This initiative is a partnership among Project. Love RDBNK, The Blessing Bag Project, Berkeley County Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD), and Berkeley County Emergency Management,” officials said.