GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- With dangerously hot temperatures expected in the Lowcountry, a cooling center in Berkeley County will open this week.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Grace Lowe said temperatures will reach the upper 90s by the weekend, but the heat index will make it feel between 105 and 110 degrees outside.

The center at 133 Red Bank Road in Goose Creek will be open from 1-5 p.m. from Wednesday, July 19 through Friday, July 21.

The Goose Creek United Methodist Church’s soup kitchen — located at 142 Red Bank Road — will serve lunch on Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Project Love RDBNK will provide a sack lunch on Thursday.

Officials said there will be movies, games, cold water, and air conditioning available for guests at the cooling center.

The center is operated in partnership by Project Love RDBNK, The Blessing Bag Project, Berkeley County Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD), and Berkeley County Emergency Management.