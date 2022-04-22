MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Some students in Berkeley County spent the day fishing with local law enforcement.

Students from Berkeley Middle School’s unified classes, featuring special education and general education, joined police officers at Santee Canal Park for the first ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event.

“It’s been so much fun,” said Jalyn Benenhaley, a student at Berkeley Middle School. “I love coming out here. The kids are having so much fun, they love catching the fish and one kid, Justin, he loves holding the crickets. And every kid just has their own thing they like to do.”

Officers from the Moncks Corner Police Department participated in Friday’s event.