SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a Friday morning crash in Summerville.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said his office was notified about a traffic fatality on Lancashire Road at 3:20 a.m.

“The unrestrained driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene from the injuries he sustained in the single vehicle collision,” he said.

The victim was identified as Anthony Shiner from Summerville.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.