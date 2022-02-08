Coroner: 20-year-old man ID’d in late-September St. Stephen shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner releases the identity of a 20-year-man was shot in the area of St. Stephen on September 27 and died the next day.

Coroner George Oliver releases the name of Namon Hamilton of St. Stephen who was shot by 21-year-old Demar Rayel Ravenell, who was deemed as Berkeley County’s “most wanted.”

Hamilton was taken to an area hospital on September 28 where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened on Dingle Lane before authorities responded to it and located Hamilton suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

After a months-long search, Ravenell was arrested in Colorado on warrants connected to the deadly shooting.