CROSS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Cross over the weekend.

According to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver, the body of 28-year-old James Lovett Jr. was discovered on Saturday.

Coroner Oliver said an autopsy was completed on Tuesday and the results are pending.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.