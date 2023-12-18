BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office (BCCO) has identified the 73-year-old victim from the Dec. 9 collision in Berkeley County.

Officials say Mr. Lynn Alsbrook from Moncks Corner was operating a motorcycle on North Hwy 52 near 41 Road in Bonneau when the collision occurred.

According to BCCO, they were contacted on Dec. 16 after Alsbrook was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. He died from injuries that were sustained from the accident.

BCCO and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating.