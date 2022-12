BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a wrong-way crash on I-26.

50-year-old Darl Johnson of Elloree, S.C. died at the scene on Tuesday morning, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.

According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile east of Ridgeville.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.