Coroner identifies man who drowned while diving in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A body found in the Cooper River during the search for a missing diver has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Crews began searching for the missing individual Friday afternoon after he and a group of friends went diving at the Cypress Gardens Boat Landing.

Officials said that one member of the group resurfaced and was “visibly in distress,” then slipped back under the water.

Crews with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources located the body of that missing diver in the Cooper River on Saturday.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver identified the victim as 48-year-old Alvin Overall of Summerville.