BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and Hanahan Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Remount Road last weekend.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the coroner’s office was called to 1846 Remount Road, which is the location of a Checker’s fast food restaurant, shortly before 1:00 a.m.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Demietrese Evans of North Charleston. Coroner Hartwell said autopsy results revealed Evans died from injuries sustained from a gunshot.

Hanahan Police previously announced they were investigating a deadly shooting and that it appeared to be an isolated incident.

The shooting is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711.