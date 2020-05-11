Coroner identifies teen swimmer who went missing in the Cooper River last week

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a swimmer who died after jumping off a train trestle over the Cooper River.

Crews responded to Strawberry Chapel Road in the Moncks Corner on May 6th after receiving reports of three swimmers who jumped off the trestle into the water below.

Two of the swimmers were rescued, but a third remained missing. News 2 spoke with one of the rescued swimmers who recalled the final moments before his friend went missing.

“He jumped into like a really bad current and when he was swimming he wasn’t moving at all, so everyone was telling him just to calm down and control your breathing and all that,” said Keaton Pool.

Pool says his friend was swimming, but not moving, and that’s when he heard the call for help.

Crews searched the surrounding area for several days before locating the body of 17-year-old Robert Melvin from the Cooper River near Rice Hope on Sunday.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said an autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating.