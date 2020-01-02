Coroner identifies victim in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man involved in a fatal shooting on New Year’s Eve.

Deputies responded Howe Hall Road just after 2:30 p.m. where they located an individual deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

“A number of people heard the gunshot and ran to the area,” said Sheriff Duane Lewis as he described the scene. “It was somewhat chaotic for deputies when they first arrived and worked to clear the scene.”

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver on Thursday identified that person as 20-year-old Darius McKelvey of North Charleston.

Sheriff Lewis said three people were detained for questioning following that shooting. There is no word if any arrests were made or if there are any possible suspect(s).

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.