BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Justin Johnson of Saint Stephen, S.C.

Johnson was driving north on Highway 41 near Jeanette Way when he veered off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.