BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after the discovery of a man’s body in a wooded area of Moncks Corner Sunday afternoon.

The deceased body was located Sunday around 3:03 p.m. in a wooded area on Vantage Lane, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was identified as Vondrico Miller, 29, of Ladson.

The cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy.

The discovery is being investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.