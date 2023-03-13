BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in a single-car crash Friday in Moncks Corner.

The crash happened Friday afternoon after the driver struck a tree on Altman Street, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The victim, identified as Anthony Richardson (67) was pronounced dead at the scene.

Berkeley County EMS and Moncks Corner City Fire Department responded to the crash.

An investigation is underway by the coroner’s office and the Moncks Corner Police Department.