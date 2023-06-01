BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 59-year-old man was identified as a victim in a Wednesday crash involving a motorcycle in the Moncks Corner area.

Robert Ingraham; of Ladson, was pronounced dead after suffering fatal injuries in the crash, according to Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The accident happened Wednesday just after 11:30 along Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

Details of the crash are limited at this time.

An investigation by the coroner’s office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and Moncks Corner Police Department is underway.