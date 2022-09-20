BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man killed in a Friday shooting in Moncks Corner.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified William Tillman (60), of Moncks Corner, who was pronounced dead from the shooting.

Berkeley County Sheriffs responded to Open Door Lane following reports of a shooting and located Tillman outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting suspect, identified as Leland Heyward Jackson (56), surrendered himself to deputies.

An investigation is in progress.