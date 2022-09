BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Bonneau area is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell identifies David Condra, 53, of Bonneau who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

On September 24, Condra sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident.

An investigation is underway by Berkeley County Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.