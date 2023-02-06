BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man and woman killed in a Sunday morning crash on I-26.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Sharmayna Smalls (26) and Timothy Parker (20) as decedents of the crash.

Smalls was pronounced dead on the scene and Parker was transported and later died from his injuries resulting from the crash.

A Nissan pickup truck was traveling east on I-26 when it was struck head-on by a Mazda sedan headed west in the eastbound lane around 4:45 a.m. Sunday near Summerville. The crash caused the Nissan pickup to overturn.

Both motorists were the sole occupants.