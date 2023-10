GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old man has died after crashing his motorcycle Friday evening.

According to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, the single motorcycle crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on Webster Road in Goose Creek.

The victim, identified as Ian Cajas from Goose Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the Naval Weapons Station Police are investigating.