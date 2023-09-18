CROSS, S.C. (WCBD)- A motorcyclist has died more than a week after crashing into a fence in Berkeley County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened on LongPoint Road at SC-6 near Cross on Sept. 5.

Authorities said a motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center lane, veered off the road, and struck a fence.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Ralph D. McClenney Jr. of Cross, was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and SCHP are investigating.