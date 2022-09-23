GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile has died following a Thursday night shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell did not identify the victim due to his age.

Law enforcement responded to the restaurant on South Goose Creek Boulevard shortly before 10:00 p.m. where they located two gunshot victims who attempted to flee the area.

Both people were taken to Trident Hospital. One of the two did not survive.

The other victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear when the person is expected to be released from the hospital.

Goose Creek PD has not yet confirmed whether any suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.