Coroner identifies 10-year-old shooting victim in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the 10-year-old victim of a shooting that happened Saturday night in Hanahan.

Authorities with the Hanahan Police Department responded to a home on Robinson Street where a juvenile had been shot.

Officer arrived at the home and located a 10-year-old dead inside.

Coroner Oliver on Monday identified the juvenile as Cabriya Lucas and said the shooting has been classified as a homicide.

The State Law Enforcement Division, the Hanahan Police Department, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are all assisting in this investigation.