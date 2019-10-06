Coroner identifies 10-year-old shooting victim in Hanahan

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the 10-year-old victim of a shooting that happened Saturday night in Hanahan.

Authorities with the Hanahan Police Department responded to a home on Robinson Street where a juvenile had been shot.

Officer arrived at the home and located a 10-year-old dead inside.

Coroner Oliver on Monday identified the juvenile as Cabriya Lucas and said the shooting has been classified as a homicide.

The State Law Enforcement Division, the Hanahan Police Department, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are all assisting in this investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES