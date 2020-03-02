Could a new restaurant and brewery be headed to the City of Goose Creek?

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A prime piece of property in the City of Goose Creek is in the process of being transformed as part of the city’s economic development plan.

The old Goose Creek Fire Department headquarters building could soon become a restaurant.

“When we moved into our state-of-the-art new fire department headquarters station a couple of years ago, they created a very unique opportunity,” said City of Goose Creek Public Information Officer, Frank Johnson.

The old headquarters, just down Button Hall Avenue, is in a central area of Goose Creek between Highway 52 and 176. The city has entered a contract with CityVolve, a company that has redeveloped other areas in the Lowcountry like property in the Park Circle area.

CityVolve has a tenant ready to move in.

“Well, it’s going to be a really cool brewery and restaurant,” said Johnson.

The city is agreeing to sell the property for $275,000, but the city will also rebate $75,000 for the preparation of the property for the new restaurant and brewery.

Ann Cubbage lives next to the property and said, “Actually, I think that’s really cool because we only have fast-food restaurants around here pretty much.”

Cubbage moved to the Lowcountry from California last year with her husband, who is in the military. They live in Brandywine, which is located right next door to the fire station property.

“I’ve only been here about seven months but I actually kind of like it here better than California,” she said.

The new restaurant and brewery would be open for business as soon as this fall.

“Honestly, it’s pretty cool to be able to walk here you know. Hopefully, it’s not gonna be packed the first couple of weeks because that would be interesting to do. It would be a great date night thing.”

The property could be closed on by the city later this month. City Council must first pass a second reason to approve that before the closing can take place.