Counting the homeless population in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – How many homeless individuals are living in Berkeley County?

Homelessness has been a hot topic with the Berkeley County School District and on Thursday, the district and a local organization teamed up to take part in a census.

“At the beginning of the year, I want to say around 200-ish families that we knew of that fit description of homelessness,” said Emily Moeller, a BCSD Social Worker.

That’s not just people living in tents in the woods.

The federal government also includes people living in uninhabitable housing, no water or electricity, living in cars or even living with another family because they have nowhere else to go.

“It’s definitely a problem; it’s growing. A lot of families that we don’t know about that are homeless,” said Moeller, who is one of nine social workers who work for the Berkeley County School District.

“We kind of need to know who’s there and how to help them in order to help them as best we can.”

Across the county, Lowcountry Continuum of Care is leading its annual ‘point in time’ count. This is a housing and urban development program.

This is the first year that Berkeley County has had organizations participate with the count. They are going to visit and count as many homeless people as possible.

“We are going out all over the community with a great group of volunteers and more people from the community are helping us as well.”

One of the most important reasons for Thursday’s count is to have an accurate number of people who are in need in Berkeley County.

These numbers will impact federal money that is made available to help.