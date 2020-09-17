COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline across the Lowcountry

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – COVID-19 hospitalizations are dropping across the Lowcountry and around the state. Some medical workers are hopeful it’s a trend that’s going to keep up.

Goose Creek City Councilman Christopher Harmon, who is also a nurse, posted on social media about the improvement in the number of COVID-19 cases he has seen firsthand.

Harmon is a Vascular Access Nurse at Colleton, Summerville Medical and Trident hospitals. He prepares patients to have medication administered.

“I received, let’s say 10, 15, 20 orders a day in the beginning,” he said. “That has tapered off where we’re back to one or two a day.”

He says it has been difficult for COVID patients to not have family or friends physically able to visit.

“You know, emotionally, mentally beyond just the symptoms of the disease is not having your loved ones there to support you. As healthcare providers, we did our best to support COVID patients and provide them with encouragement and just be by their bedside.”

He said COVID-19 has been a learning process.

“It was kind of learning on the go with COVID; it’s what I’ve seen with the medical team and I’ll give them kudos for all the dedication and great work they’ve done.”

Harmon said that even with the improvement in the numbers, that could be due in part to people wearing masks more often.

He believes people should wear masks in public when around others, perhaps until a vaccine is readily available.