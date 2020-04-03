COVID-19 testing site to open in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner mayor, Michael Locklier, announced on Friday that a COVID-19 specimen collection site is coming to Moncks Corner.
The town of Moncks Corner, Fetter Health, and Berkeley County worked together on the project, according to Locklier.
The drive-thru site is set to open Monday. It will operate Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
It will be located at the Market Pavillion where farmers markets are typically held.
Patients will be seen by appointment only and must have a referral from a doctor, or complete the telemed form on Fetter Health’s website.
All samples collected at the site will be sent to a lab for testing. Any positive samples will be sent to the state health department, according to Locklier.
Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, individuals can register for appointments online. To register, click here.