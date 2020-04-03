COVID-19 testing site to open in Moncks Corner

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. The federal government is rushing protective equipment to states for medical workers who will be on the front lines of the growing coronavirus pandemic. But at least in two states promised deliveries are falling far short of requests and even include expired items. Washington state has received at least two shipments and state health officials say they need more. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner mayor, Michael Locklier, announced on Friday that a COVID-19 specimen collection site is coming to Moncks Corner.

The town of Moncks Corner, Fetter Health, and Berkeley County worked together on the project, according to Locklier.

The drive-thru site is set to open Monday. It will operate Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It will be located at the Market Pavillion where farmers markets are typically held.

Patients will be seen by appointment only and must have a referral from a doctor, or complete the telemed form on Fetter Health’s website.

All samples collected at the site will be sent to a lab for testing. Any positive samples will be sent to the state health department, according to Locklier.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, individuals can register for appointments online. To register, click here.