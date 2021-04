CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - First responders spent hours cleaning up 5-26 due to a wrong-way driver police say was driving under the influence. State troopers say they are on the lookout for what they call bad driver behaviors.

"It's just not worth it because when you are driving, you have your life.. your remains and you also have the lives of other people," says Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.