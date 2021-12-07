Craft brews coming to Goose Creek: New brewery set to open at former fire department headquarters

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A new brewery and restaurant is set to open this week in Goose Creek.

Wide Awake Brewing Company and Creek City Grill have been working to refurbish the former Goose Creek Fire Station headquarters in a joint venture to create Creek City Grill and Brewery – the first-of-its-kind business in the City of Goose Creek.

“I wanted a transformational project in our old fire station. Through our partnership with Cityvolve, we created the opportunity for Creek City Grill & Brewery to become the first of its kind in our city,” said Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib.

Co-founder for Goose Creek Grill and Brewery, Charlene Walker, told News 2 earlier this year they wanted to establish a great restaurant on one side of the building and a place for craft brews on the other. “You can come in and eat with your family, or you can have a date night and the other side; have a grill and have a craft-brewed beer and mixed drinks.”

The new brewery and restaurant is located on Button Hall Avenue, a place its owners worked for several months remodeling.

Wide Awake Brewing Company announced on Facebook its opening celebration will take place Thursday, December 9th at 11:00 a.m. and promises delicious craft beer, food, and plenty of fun for everyone.

“We could not be more proud of the ownership group, nor more thankful for their investment in Goose Creek,” said Mayor Habib.