BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 1,000 Berkeley Electric customers in the Cypress Gardens area are without power Wednesday morning.

Officials with Berkeley Electric Co-op said a utility pole was broken during an automobile accident around 7:00 a.m.

“Lines are down, so proceed with caution if you are in the vicinity,” Berkeley Electric said. “Crews are on site.”

As of 8:30 a.m., an outage map showed 958 customers without power. Crews hope to have power restored by 9:30 a.m.