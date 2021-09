BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a collision on I-26 westbound near Jedburg Road.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the collision, which happened just after 12:00 p.m. at mile marker 194, has all westbound lanes shut down.

Traffic is being rerouted off the 194 exit and back onto I-26.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.