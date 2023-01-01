BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to an early morning crash on Cainhoy Road on New Year’s Day.

According to Cainhoy Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a crash with entrapment on Cainhoy Road at Red Hill Road just after 12:30 a.m.

The vehicle had veered off the road and struck a tree.

CFP says the vehicle received heavy damage and left one trapped.

Photo: Cainhoy Fire & Rescue

Crews extracted one patient from the vehicle, who was then transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Units stayed on the scene until 2:45 a.m.