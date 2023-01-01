BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to an early morning crash on Cainhoy Road on New Year’s Day.
According to Cainhoy Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a crash with entrapment on Cainhoy Road at Red Hill Road just after 12:30 a.m.
The vehicle had veered off the road and struck a tree.
CFP says the vehicle received heavy damage and left one trapped.
Crews extracted one patient from the vehicle, who was then transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Units stayed on the scene until 2:45 a.m.