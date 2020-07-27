Creek City Grill and Brewery: How the joint venture became a reality

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The former Goose Creek Fire Department headquarters on Button Hall Avenue will soon receive new life.

Owners of Creek City Grill shared details about their plans to bring a new concept to the Goose Creek – a collaboration between a restaurant and brewery.

Eric Roberts, who owns Wide Awake Brewery in Summerville, has been looking for a new location in the Goose Creek area for the past couple of years.

As it turns out, Charlene Walker was looking to open a new restaurant in the same area, all while the City of Goose Creek wanted something like a local restaurant/brewery concept to be built at the old fire station headquarters.

Now, preparations are underway for Creek City Grill on the old office side of the building, while a full brewery, Wide Awake Brewery, will open in the old fire truck bays.

“(It) will be a small five-barrel brewhouse with a sit-down restaurant, indoor/outdoor seating,” said Roberts.

They plan to offer menu items using beers, including in marinades and cheeses. They also want to have steaks and even local seafood options.

“I’ve been trying, probably about two years, to get the same place and he was talking to a realtor, I was talk to a realtor – they happened to be in the same office and they put us together. So, like I said, just king of a meant destiny, I guess,” said Walker.

They are working hard and are excited to open as quickly as possible, even though the coronavirus pandemic slowed progress for a while.

“Very excited. When we slowed down, we were like ‘oh no, it’s not gonna happen,’ and now we’re like full speed ahead and it is happening. It is happening.”

Goose Creek Grill and Brewery should open sometime in the first quarter of 2021 and could open as early as January.