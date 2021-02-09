Crews begin demolition of Cainhoy Meeting Tree despite community pushback

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Demolition crews on Tuesday evening began cutting down the Cainhoy Meeting Tree, despite preservation efforts by the community.

The centuries-old live oak has sat at the corner of Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road for an estimated 300 years. Tuesday evening, it was removed to make room for a road-widening project.

Advocates like Sammy Sanders, who grew up on the land with the tree, poured their hearts into stopping the demolition.

Sanders spent his days and nights sleeping in the tree, hoping to put himself between the oak and construction crews. Ultimately, he was threatened with legal action if he returned.

Crowds gathered around 9:00 p.m. as bulldozers began clearing sawed-off branches, and remained into the night as the work continued.

Sanders stood by and watched emotionally as the tree he grew up with and worked so hard to save was removed.