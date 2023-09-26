LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to a series of bus fires at a field on Von Oshen Road on Monday afternoon.

Photo: C&B Fire Department

Photo: C&B Fire Department

According to the C&B Fire Department, crews responded to a reported vehicle fire on Von Oshen Road Monday afternoon. The call was quickly upgraded following reports of multiple buses involved in flames in a grass field.

Units arrived within five minutes to find two school buses involved in flames.

North Charleston Fire Department and Pine Ridge Fire Rescue provided mutual aid.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the two buses without injuries.