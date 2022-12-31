BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are working a construction equipment fire that broke out in Cross Saturday afternoon.

According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews where dispatched to a fire at construction equipment near the 2000 block of Ranger Drive just after 1 p.m.

Upon dispatch, the fire department was requested to bring their tanker to assist Central Berkeley Fire & EMS with rural water supply operations. The purpose of the tanker is to supply water in areas without fire hydrants.