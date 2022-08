MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a boat fire in Moncks Corner Saturday evening.

According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home just after 5:00 p.m. where a boat was on fire.

The boat was located on land at the owner’s home.

Photo: Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department

Photo: Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department

Officials say the owner noticed the fire and pulled the boat away from the home, preventing a larger incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters quickly contained the fire to the boat’s ignition area.