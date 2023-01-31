HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on North Rhett Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to Hanahan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a fire at an unoccupied home on North Rhett Avenue around 3:26 a.m.

As of 6:15 a.m. crews had extinguished the fire and began clearing the scene.

Units from Goose Creek Rural Fire Department and North Charleston Fire Department also responded.

Hanahan Fire Department asked the public to avoid the area while they investigate.